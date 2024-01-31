Two of the best known companies in north Wales have joined forces in a new partnership.
Ifor Williams Trailers (IWT) has taken on Mona Tractor Co as a distributor for Gwynedd, Anglesey and down into west Wales as far as Tregaron.
Mona is the latest to sign up as part of the trailer-maker’s 50-strong network of distributors across the UK.
Mona Tractors was formed in 1981 and now employs more than 40 people at three sites in Llangefni on Anglesey, Llanystumdwy in Gwynedd and Ruthin where they are also distributors for John Deere tractors.
It’s very much a family concern, with his wife, Susan, as finance director and son, Huw, running the Llanystumdwy branch.
In their new role with Ifor Williams Trailers, they have been appointed as their official distributor in north-west Wales right down to the Tregaron area.
John said: “Becoming a distributor for Ifor Williams Trailers dovetails nicely with the kind of business we are and our existing customer base is a good match and something we can build on.
“We won’t be just selling agricultural trailers. We will be selling and servicing the whole of the range which includes trailers for every conceivable use. It’s very much a product our customers would want.
“Partnering with Ifor Williams Trailers is an excellent fit for us – they are a market leader just like John Deere.
“We want to sell the best quality products and genuine parts and Ifor Williams Trailers are the best at what they do and they have a global reach. You will see their trailers wherever you go in the world.
“They are on our doorstep and a proudly Welsh, family-run company like ourselves.
“The success of Ifor Williams Trailers has been built on making extremely robust and durable trailers that are brilliantly designed for the purpose for which they’ve been intended. Their reliability is second to none and their pricing is competitive.”