New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Gwynedd’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Five-out-of-five ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens: Harveys New York Bar & Grill, Bangor; Lemon Tree, Penrhyndeudraeth; Caffi`r Ffowntan at Welsh Slate Museum Gilfach Ddu, Llanberis; Caffi Rhif 6, Portmeirion; Caffi Ty Winsh Cafe, Caernarfon; Felin Fwyd, Pwllheli; CPD Nefyn.
And two top ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs: The Heights, Llanberis; Whitehall, Pwllheli.
Plus four five-out-of-five ratings for takeaways: Y Mabinogion, Bethesda; Penrhyn Pizza And Kebab House, Penrhyndeudraeth; Domino's Pizza, Bangor; Cooks of Pwllheli at Hafan Y Môr Holiday Park, Chwilog.