Pianos Cymru in Porthmadog provides up to 20 pianos every year for the National Eisteddfod. The business that began with a van and two pianos in the early 1970s has swapped its 4,000 square foot warehouse for a unit on the Lock Stock Self Storage park nearby, but is still going from strength to strength. Every year its expert piano tuners bring over 1,000 pianos across Wales and England up to concert pitch and Ian Jones, who took over the business launched by his dad, Robin, said: “It’s amazing how many pianos you can get into a 3,200 cubic foot storage unit.