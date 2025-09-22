Ambitious plans for an action sports park on the outskirts of Aberystwyth have been unveiled.
Innflux Action Sports Park is a proposed new multi-activity adventure and leisure destination planned for Brays Pool, Llywernog, next to Bwlch Nant yr Arian.
Set on a 20-acre site with a stunning 10-acre lake, the park will offer a unique mix of water-based attractions, land-based activities, eco-accommodation, and well-being facilities.
The proposals include a wake boarding park, inflatable aqua park, paddle sports, open water swimming, axe throwing, a lakeside sauna, camping and glamping accommodation, a cafe, and an action sports retail shop.
The project says it is designed to complement the surrounding landscape and nearby attractions such as Bwlch Nant yr Arian and the Silver Mountain Experience, the park says it will promote sustainable tourism, healthy lifestyles, and year-round economic benefits for the local community.
The wake boarding plans will involve riders being pulled by an overhead cable system instead of a traditional boat.
John Wells from Borth is behind the scheme and says if approved, the attraction would create up to 15 jobs.
He said: “Beyond job creation, our vision is to develop a vibrant hub for both residents and visitors, with ongoing plans to expand and improve facilities for action and adventure sports in the area.
“We hope the park will encourage younger residents to stay in the region and provide a boost to the local economy, benefiting both residents and businesses alike.
“We are aiming/hoping for a spring/summer 2026 launch, and we’re excited about the positive impact this project could have on the community.
The plans are subject to a pre-application consultation and residents are being encouraged to visit innflux.co.uk to fill out a survey.
John added: “We welcome feedback from residents, businesses, and visitors as part of this pre-planning consultation, to help ensure the development meets community needs while enhancing Mid Wales as a leading destination for adventure and outdoor recreation.
Innflux says its mission is “to create a premier action sports park that inspires healthy, active lifestyles while supporting our community and protecting our environment.
“We bring together adrenaline-fuelled activities, eco-conscious accommodation, and wellbeing experiences in one unforgettable location.”
The website adds: “Founded by John Wells, a lifelong action sports enthusiast with deep roots in the Aberystwyth area, Innflux grew from a passion for outdoor adventure and a vision to make world-class action sports accessible in Mid Wales.
“John’s background in surfing, mountain biking, martial arts, and outdoor education – combined with years of professional experience in leisure, retail, and public service – has shaped a destination that balances excitement with safety, sustainability, and community impact.”
John added: “In addition, we are hoping to gain support through our Innflux clothing brand and Muay Thai club, both of which will help generate momentum and resources to support the creation of the park.”
The survey adds: “The site is located next to existing mountain biking and walking trails, and in the future we would like to develop an indoor skate park and climbing facilities.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.