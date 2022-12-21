A conservationist and interior designer from Aberaeron have teamed up to create a glamping hut business called ‘Pods of Wales’.
The pods produced entirely from Welsh materials can be fashioned into bird hides, follies, glamping pods, music rooms and Dutch barns.
Nathan Goss and Dave Harris have packed in careers at the World Monuments Fund and John Lewis respectively to dedicate their time to the new venture.
Conservationist Nathan has spent his life in Ethiopia and other parts of the world training young people in traditional craftwork.
Meanwhile Dave was an interior designer for John Lewis designing flagship stores like Peter Jones in Sloan Square, London.
The unlikely pair decided there was an opportunity, given the natural beauty of Ceredigion and the country, to provide people with bespoke ‘pods’ to enjoy it from.
The pods are all handmade beside the sea in Cardigan Bay but are now being found in gardens across Wales.
The pair told the Cambrian News: “It was dreamt up over a beer last year.
“The pandemic upended work patterns and accelerated a move to remote working for many people, changing their everyday work/home balance quite suddenly.
“We felt we could ease the impact of this change through creating handcrafted ‘third-spaces’ that could be installed in empty or underused space in gardens and on land across the UK.
“We wanted to design and produce highly insulated, calming and productive spaces, suitable for a variety of uses.”
On the pair’s website it states: “Nathan has over 30 years’ experience working in a variety of roles, all of which have involved carpentry and joinery, historic building surveying, project management, conservation and the restoration and consolidation of old buildings.
“He takes pride in individually tailored work for clients, drawing on experience gained from both the practical trade and professional building sectors.
“Nathan has featured on television and appeared on BBC Wales, BBC1, BBC4 and ITV demonstrating on these subjects and generally anything to do with timber.”
It continues: “From creating a university campus out of plywood within a former brewery, to a timber cabin within a former pigsty, Dave has spent nearly 15 years seeking out and making creative and people-centric places from empty or underused spaces.”