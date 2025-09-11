A pop-up farmers market with live music is to be held in the Guildhall in Cardigan next Friday.
The Cardigan Farmers Market Pop Up will be a chance to buy direct from farmers and producers and will be accompanied by live music from Cardigan-based Welsh Gypsy Swing band, Llandjango.
A range of local food producers will have stalls, from cheese and bread to meat and vegetables. Come along and soak up the atmosphere, browse the market stalls and enjoy the live music.
The pop up will serve as a pilot for a regular Farmers Market in Cardigan.
The Farmers Market aims to contribute to a diverse local food system by actively supporting local food producers and farmers, ensuring they get a fair price for their produce, as well as enabling more people to buy local.
There is a long history of food markets in Cardigan, which served as social hubs as well as places to buy and sell food, and bringing back a regular Farmers Market to the town will be reinstating a historic core of the town.
Julian Beynon-Lewis, CEO of Menter Aberteifi Cyf, said: “We see it as a central part of any market that there are local food producers, encouraging people to eat healthy, seasonal produce and be more sustainable by reducing food miles. Most of all, it keeps the money circulating in the local economy and not being sucked out by some giant multinational corporation. For this reason we really hope that we can make this a regular event in Cardigan Guildhall Market”.
Ein Cegin and Ffynnon have teamed up to organise this Farmers Market Pop Up as part of Eat From Wales Week (15th - 21st September), a campaign to celebrate and support local farmers and producers and reduce food miles.
The event will run from 10am until 2pm, Friday, 19 September.
