A partnership between an Aberystwyth construction company and Ceredigion County Council has brought added benefits.
Ceredigion County Council’s contract with LEB Construction to refurbish Cardigan Primary School has led to a number of residents gaining paid employment, including Logan McFarlane.
After completing his Level 2 Foundation Apprenticeship, Logan was offered a position with LEB Construction as a Carpenter Apprentice. He also plans on completing his Level 3 Apprenticeship with the business.
He said: “I was onsite from start to finish during Cardigan Primary School’s refurbishment project.
“Being part of this project, as it has evolved has given me many opportunities to develop diverse skills and experiences as a carpenter. I helped with flat roofing first fix works, studwork, wall linings, I also carried out some tasks like architraves and skirting boards, all under the care of my supervisor Jamie.”
During the period, LEB Construction donated a cheque of £1,000 to Aberystwyth and Cardigan Food Banks and donated 450 chocolate boxes to the children of Cardigan Primary School and the Cardigan Flying Start project.
Over the Christmas season, LEB Construction supported several initiatives, including donating toys to the Ukrainian refugees, and winter warmers to vulnerable residents.
Donations of toys were also given to the Children’s Ward at Bronglais Hospital and funds were donated for local communities to purchase AED defibrillator cabinets.
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion’s Cabinet member for Lifelong Learning said: “We are delighted with LEB’s generous contributions to supporting the local communities in Ceredigion.”
Luke Baker, Managing Director of LEB Construction Ltd said: “LEB are very proud to have supported many worthy community initiatives over the course of our contract and to be able to offer training and employment opportunities to the people of Ceredigion.
“We will continue our support and work will work in collaboration with the employment support team at the council with work placement and paid work opportunities.”
Ceredigion council says it’s keen to hear from any local groups, charities or organisations who would like to be included in our community benefits ‘wish list’. Get in touch with [email protected] for more information.