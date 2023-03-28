Glosters Pottery in Porthmadog has been shortlisted for the Bricks & Clicks Award for best multi-channel small business at this year’s Small Awards.
Now in its seventh year, The Small Awards are a nationwide search for the smallest and greatest firms in the UK, across all sectors. It is organised annually by Small Business Britain which champions, inspires and accelerates the nation’s 5.5 million small firms.
Glosters is well-known for their iconic mugs. Established in 2014 by husband and wife team Tom and Myfanwy Gloster, the business has seen significant growth over the last couple of years and now employs a team of 10 in Porthmadog.
It has been chosen as one of just eight finalists for the Bricks & Clicks Awards for best multi-channel small business that recognises small businesses that use multiple channels with innovation and skill to develop their business.
With 11 different categories, the Small Awards celebrate the dynamism and resilience of the UK’s small business sector, across everything from sustainability heroes, to digital stars, to long-standing family businesses.
“The Small Awards is all about celebrating the incredible small business owners who are at the heart of the economy and communities,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, founder of Small Business Britain.
“They are an opportunity to recognise and applaud the passion and tenacity of the nation’s small firms, particularly during such turbulent times.
“The team at Glosters Pottery should be incredibly proud of being shortlisted for this award and we can’t wait to celebrate with them in May.”
Myfanwy Gloster said: “We’re so thrilled so have our business shortlisted for this award.
“The life of a high street shop has not been an easy ride these last couple of years, we’ve worked incredibly hard to keep our business both on the high street and online.
“I’m so proud our teams efforts have been recognised.”
Judged by a panel of industry experts, the winners of all the categories, along with the overall winner of Small Business of the Year, will be announced at a glittering awards night in London on 18 May.
This event follows the incredible return of the in-person Small Awards ceremony last year, which had been held online during the pandemic.
The ceremony will this year be held at St Mary’s church in London, with plans underway for a night of entertainment, inspiration and celebration for UK’s greatest small businesses.