Haven’s Hafan y Mor holiday park has been awarded a Five Platinum Star rating by the AA Caravan and Camping Quality Standards’
Hafan y Mor, situated on the old Butlins site, received a resounding score of 95 per cent.
This recognition reinforces the park’s commitment to offering unparalleled experiences to their guests and caravan owners.
The Five Star Platinum rating AA is reserved for the highest-quality sites that offer exceptional service, facilities and cleanliness. Post-inspection feedback praised the park’s cleanliness in the caravans, pool areas and entertainment venues, maintenance of the grounds and abundant signage.
Denise Bossons, General Manager of Hafan y Mor, said: “We are delighted with being awarded the highest AA rating in the Caravan and Camping Quality Standards. The team’s commitment, hard work and dedication is a testament to this achievement.”
With more than 500 acres of stunning scenery, Hafan y Mor is proudly one of the biggest Haven parks across England, Scotland and Wales and has invested significantly in its offering in the last year.
New food and beverage options have been added including Slim Chickens and Chopstix outlets and various activities such as an outdoor Inflatable Arena.
The holiday park also has its own beach.