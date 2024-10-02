A RAFT of innovative business support is boosting trade and the economy in West Wales.
And nowhere more than Cardigan, where access to guidance and funding via Antur Cymru Enterprise has provided start-ups and entrepreneurs with a platform to grow in past months.
The South Ceredigion Local Business Support project, delivered by Ceredigion County Council via the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, has had a positive impact on ventures looking to develop.
As well as advice and expertise, small businesses have been given space at the town’s historic Guildhall market, which reopened during the summer following a £3m revamp.
Among them were Amaze Me 3D, Under the Laurel handmade jewellery, and The Craft Wife of Teifi.
Clive Davies, a Project Manager for Antur Cymru’s Smart Busnes programme, said they are already reaping the rewards.
“The Guildhall has the potential to be a destination space for Cardigan, and I’m sure will attract a lot of footfall,” he added.
“It’s great to see their progress in taking an idea through to their own trading space and business.
“This Antur Cymru project has been a big support to them and others, and I’m so pleased they had the confidence to relocate to the market, which as it develops will benefit them even further.”
As well as offering a space to trade, advisors are delivering training workshops and one-to-one advice to existing stall holders at the Guildhall.
In addition to the South Ceredigion Local Business Support project and Smart Busnes, local start-ups have capitalised on the Cynnal y Cardi Fund.
Beverley Winn, owner of The Craft Wife of Teifi, has now based her sustainable crafts venture at the Guildhall.
“Without the encouragement and 'hand holding' throughout the process I wouldn't have had the self-belief and confidence to launch and run my little business,” she said.
Another to join the Guildhall was Loren Nash, who founded Under the Laurel in 2021 after learning to make bespoke jewellery – and later painted designs for greeting cards and prints - during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I would not have been able to do this had it not been for the encouragement and support of Antur Cymru and the low risk of trying a new product in the shop initially,” she said.
Others to have accessed the services of Antur Cymru this year are Theo Latham, who produces wallets; Three Little Pigs, which sells high-end crafts, and Neil Croucher, whose Mellangell brand is growing in popularity.