Railway on track to be carbon zero
The world’s first preserved railway is also among the first to benefit from a project designed to help businesses reduce carbon emissions.
Thanks to the Green Digital Academy, run by [email protected], the Talyllyn Railway is on track as it aims to achieve its net zero target by 2030. Funded by UK Government’s Community Renewal Fund, the project works closely with SMEs across Gwynedd and Anglesey to provide mentoring and advice to help them adapt and reduce their carbon footprint.
On a recent visit to the popular attraction, Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts, said: “It’s been a real pleasure spending time at Talyllyn Railway today.
“It’s heartening to see how Green Digital Academy is enabling SMEs like this one to develop an affordable and workable plan to help them reduce carbon emissions and ultimately aim for net zero.”
Talyllyn Railway’s Liz Porrett, added: “I joined the railway in March and since then we have been building on the positive steps the company had already taken to improve its carbon emissions, such as investment in solar panels and electric vehicles.
“As with many businesses, once those initial investments have been made, it becomes difficult to know where to focus effort and expenditure to make a real difference to the carbon footprint.
“As a company we were able to access support through Green Digital Academy.
“In practice this meant working with an expert who calculated our carbon footprint, including for our supply chain. Talyllyn Railway will now continue to work with the Green digital team to move forward towards our goal of becoming Net Zero.”
[email protected] is part of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, and provides training and support specifically targeted to businesses. Through this project the aim is to help owners understand net zero and to take action to meet growing consumer demand for environmentally-friendly products and services.
Julie Stokes Jones is the project business development officer. She said: “It’s great to see this project having a positive impact on local businesses and I’m pleased that Talyllyn Railway is already benefiting from the support they have received. The hope is that the Green Digital Academy can also lead to increased efficiency and reduced production costs for businesses like this one.”
SMEs in Gwynedd and Anglesey can still participate in the Green Digtial Academy. Those keen to tackle the climate crisis are encouraged to contact [email protected] to register their interest.
