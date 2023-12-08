Two restaurants in Ceredigion have improved their food hygiene practices to achieve a five-out-of-five rating.
The Druid Inn in Goginan was handed a zero rating back in August while Yr Hen Printworks in Cardigan received a one-out-of-five rating following assessment in October.
The Food Standards Agency website shows both businesses have now been awarded a five-out-of-five score after inspection on 30 November.
The Cabin on Aberystwyth's Pier Street has also been handed the top rating.
Meanwhile, four-out-of-five scores have been given to two Aberystwyth pubs: Harleys (Court Royale) and Hoptimist.