Two restaurants in Ceredigion have improved their food hygiene practices to achieve a five-out-of-five rating.

The Food Standards Agency website shows both businesses have now been awarded a five-out-of-five score after inspection on 30 November.

The Cabin on Aberystwyth's Pier Street has also been handed the top rating.

Meanwhile, four-out-of-five scores have been given to two Aberystwyth pubs: Harleys (Court Royale) and Hoptimist.

To check a business' food hygiene rating, go to the Food Standards Agency website.