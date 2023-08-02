A north Ceredigion restaurant has been handed a zero food hygiene rating following recent inspection.
The Food Standards Agency website shows The Druid Inn in Goginan requires urgent improvement in cleanliness and the condition of facilities and the building, including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene.
It also needs major improvement in its hygienic food handling and management of food safety, according to the report published online following inspection on 21 June.
Two other Ceredigion food establishments fared only a little better. Marco takeaway in Lampeter and the Gwarcefel Arms at Prengwyn, near Llandysul both received a one-out-of-five rating.
And Pam Lai in Aberaeron and Borth Tandoori Restaurant were both given a two rating.
However, it was much better news for a host of restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways who received the top five rating: Small World Theatre, Cardigan; Caffi Gwenallt at Penparcau Community Centre: Shapla Tandoori, Lampeter; Coffee #1, Aberystwyth; Gerddi Caehir Gardens, Cribyn; Conti's Cafe at Llanerchaeron; Tafell a Tan, Llangrannog; Prom Diner, Aberystwyth; Mannuccis, Cardigan; Bulgarian Kitchen, Aberystwyth; Mariners, New Quay; Tafarn y Bont, Bronant; Ultracomida, Aberystwyth; The Bank Vault, Aberystwyth; Aber Bay Holiday Park, Clarach; Vale of Aeron, Felinfach; Masonic Social Club, Aberystwyth; Cwtch Glanmordy at Cwtch Cafe, Aberporth; and Beach Cafe at Glanmor Terrace, New Quay.
Meanwhile, Hollywood Pizza in Aberystwyth, The Beach Hut at Llangrannog , The Mill at Felin Geri in Cwm Cou and Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club all received a four rating, while Nanteos Mansion was given a three.