WALES and Lions legend Shane Williams will be in New Quay at the end of the month to meet fans as he officially opens a new barbers in the town.
On 29 October, Shane will officially kick off the grand opening of Guerin Barber Shop in New Quay, from 10am until 11am.
The rugby star will be cutting the ribbon while families and locals get the chance to meet and snap photos with him as well as meet the talented team behind the new barbers.
Owned by Mathew Guerin, a two-time British Barber of the Year and award-winning educator, Guerin Barber Shop, is ready to bring world-class cuts to New Quay.
With over 25 years of experience, Mathew knows his way around a close shave as well as a clean lineout.
He’ll also be running exclusive barbering workshops for those keen to tackle the trade or fine-tune their skills.
The official opening with Shane Williams is free of charge.