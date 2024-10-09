Entrepreneur Olly Davey enjoyed the sauna experience so much after outdoor activities that he decided to build his own and share the feeling of wellbeing with others.
He started his business, Heartwood, at Esgair Forest, Pantperthog,in 2017 and is now a market leader for high quality saunas which are supplied to customers across the world, employing 14 people and 25 sub-contractors.
This winter, the company is moving to a larger, custom-built workshop, creating up to seven new jobs, including apprenticeships.
Heartwood’s success story was recognised at the Powys Business Awards where Olly collected the Small Business Award.
Heartwood began by making saunas for hire.
Two years later, Olly opted to focus on designing and building high end, energy-efficient, outdoor saunas for commercial clients and private homeowners.
The company uses quality sustainable materials to build the saunas which are in growing demand due to the increased focus on mental health and wellbeing awareness, fitness, wild swimming and nature connection.
The saunas are mostly built in the workshop but are sometimes constructed on site.
“We care deeply about the environment and are always looking for better ways to do everything,” said Olly.
The award judges praised Olly’s strong leadership and vision to take the business forward.