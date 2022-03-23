Slaters Arms crowned cider kings of mid Wales

THE Slaters Arms in Corris has claimed the cider crown for mid Wales according local CAMRA members.

The Bae Ceredigion branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) recently named the Slaters Arms as the region’s cider pub of the year.

Local CAMRA members considered several factors when selecting the winner of this award but the quality of the real cider is the single most important aspect. Real cider is produced from apple juice, not from concentrate like many well-known ciders. It can be served directly from a plastic cask, from a bag in box (similar to wine), in a bottle or from a handpump like real ale.

Other criteria for the cider pub of the year award include how well cider is promoted, the role a pub plays in its local community, the atmosphere, décor and welcome.

Three different styles of real cider are on sale at the Slaters Arms and these are served at the correct temperature from a bag in box. The cider always comes from a Welsh producer, and landlord Mike Jones seeks out cider-makers as locally as possible.

The pub is listed in CAMRA’s Real Heritage Pubs of Wales and it has a characterful and attractive bar with a massive inglenook style fireplace and a slate floor. It was refurbished during the lockdown and now offers four ensuite bedrooms.

“We are delighted to give the Slaters Arms our cider pub of the year award as it recognises the effort that landlord Mike Jones puts into sourcing interesting local real cider,” said Bae Ceredigion CAMRA Cider Officer Ruth Waters. “The cider complements the excellent range of different real ales here and ensures the pub offers something for every discerning cider and beer drinker.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled about this award,” said Slaters Arms landlord Mike Jones. “We try really hard with all of our products and winning this award shows that it is worth all the effort we put in. The cider pub of the year certificate will take pride of place alongside the other awards we have received from CAMRA.”

The Bae Ceredigion CAMRA cider pub of the year runner-up is Kane’s Bar in Aberystwyth. Kane’s specialises in cider and sells a wide range from producers across the UK, many of which aren’t available elsewhere locally. There is a cider menu with tasting notes and customers can sample the range by ordering a cider tasting platter.