A Lampeter yarn, fabric and haberdashery shop has made it to the final of the awards after impressing judges with their approach to driving growth through sustainability.
The Snail of Happiness on College Street in Lampeter, has been selected as a finalist for the first-ever ‘Green Growth Awards’, a new UK-wide competition recognising small businesses leading the way in embracing sustainability to innovate and drive business growth.
Launched by Small Business Britain, in partnership with BT, the inaugural Green Growth Awards will see two sustainability grants of £5,000 given to two small businesses that have successfully boosted their bottom line by implementing sustainable initiatives.
The grants will help provide additional funding for businesses to invest further in this area.
Established by Jan Martin and Jon Sayer in 2022, The Snail of Happiness is a community-focused craft shop selling new British wool and haberdashery, and pre-loved fabrics, yarn and craft supplies.
The aim is to counter the waste and excessive consumerism promoted by traditional craft retailers and manufacturers, encouraging people to reduce, reuse and repurpose by selling affordable pre-loved materials and diverting unwanted sewing, knitting and other crafting items from the waste stream.
There are classes and craft clubs, supporting anyone who wants to gain a crafty skill.
The business has made it to the final round of the awards after impressing judges with its commitment to green growth through its zero-waste policy and commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and that of the community.
Jan Martin said: “Green practices are a part of our ethos, and it is very satisfying to have that recognised by our shortlisting for these awards.”
The winners of the Green Growth Awards will be announced at a special event at BT’s Headquarters in London on 11 March 2025, which Jan Martin will be attending.