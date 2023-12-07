Politicians have visited a social enterprise in Gwynedd which has been awarded £55,000 in funding.
Liz Saville-Roberts MP, Mabon Gwynfor MS and Cefin Campbell MS visited Cwmni Bro Antur Aelhaearn, which has been awarded funding by Centrica’s Energy For Tomorrow (EFT).
Cwmni Bro Antur Aelhaearn is a social enterprise supporting the village of Llanaelhaearn and the surrounding area to improve people’s well-being, create employment and training opportunities, develop housing and improve people’s physical and emotional health.
The area has a high population of residents without central heating who rely on coal, wood and oil burners. It has received EFT funding to install a 48.7 kWp solar panel system, 58 kWh batteries and a transformer that will support their community hall, GP surgery and the neighbouring chapel which is being redeveloped as a community asset.
The MPs and MSs were joined by chair of the Antur Llyr ap Rhisiart and Centrica representatives in touring the Antur’s sites. They discussed innovation taking place in Wales and how Centrica can work to support local Welsh communities on their journey towards net zero.
Sarah Wright, programme manager for Energy for Tomorrow said: “Cwmni Bro Antur Aelhaearn’s work to develop Llanaelhaearn and the surrounding area is something we were eager to support. The solar panels the funding will be used to install should provide electricity and heat which could be transformative in the area.
“We are also excited that this should help with the Antur’s work in bringing the community together including activities that preserve Welsh cultural heritage and language, reduce their carbon footprint and educate its community.”