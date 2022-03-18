SPAR launches new food venture inspired by street vendors

Operated by Blakemore Retail, a family-owned SPAR convenience store chain, the Terrace Road SPAR store includes a number of exciting new and innovative food-to-go developments following a substantial refurbishment over the last month.

The 2,910sq ft store accommodates a brand-new food-to-go concept called ‘Eat Some…’. Inspired by street food vendors, small concession brands will offer a range of innovative food solutions all under one roof.

The new food brands include The Grill, WhirlyBird, Prego!, Oh So Toastie, Shake Waffle & Stroll and Soup & Spuds, and are exclusively owned by leading wholesaler A.F. Blakemore & Son.

Also available is a fresh fruit juicing service, sandwiches made daily in-store from dailyDeli, fresh coffee and sweets treats from Philpotts, a fresh meat range from County Bridge, and an increased range of chilled foods, fresh produce and flowers.

‘Eat Some…’ is the first of its kind food-to-go concept to open in the UK and offers local shoppers a variety of exciting great food to take away.

SPAR in Aberystwyth has new snack counters that are inspired by street-food vendors ( Spar )

There are six individual food brands available from the specially designated area within the store. The range of food-to-go products are all handmade in-store and freshly prepared at the counters. Shoppers can enjoy succulent rotisserie chicken from WhirlyBird and authentic Italian pizza to go from Prego! The Grill has a tasty selection of meat and vegetarian products ready in wraps or in bowls.

Shake Waffle & Stroll brings a touch of the American diner with sweet shakes, waffles, coffee and hot drinks. Soup & Spuds offers a satisfying menu and Oh So Toastie has six different tasty toasties with a number of sides. The ‘Eat Some…’ foodcourt is open from 7am to late.

At the opening of the new SPAR store, Blakemore Retail Managing Director Matt Teague said: “We are very excited to be opening our newly refurbished SPAR store in Aberystwyth.

“We know the local community will enjoy the exciting new additions to the store. Our ‘Eat Some…’ food-to-go concept offers shoppers a breadth of solutions catering for all tastes. We are sure the increased range of fresh foods in the store will also be a big hit.

“The addition of ‘Eat Some …’ gives us the opportunity to create a new and exciting way to give the shoppers of Aberystwyth tasty food-to-go options. The Grill, WhirlyBird, Prego! Oh So Toastie, Shake Waffle & Stroll and Soup & Spuds are all really exciting new brands for us to work with. We know they are going to be a roaring success with our shoppers.”

SPAR Aberystwyth Store Manager Mike Grasham added: “Our team have worked really hard to offer the local community a fantastic new and exciting store. We have always worked hard to deliver great customer service. We are sure our shoppers will love what we’ve done to the store and will enjoy the huge variety of food-to-go, fresh and chilled products now available. We are also delighted to welcome 23 new staff members to the store.”