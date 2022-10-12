Steam railway teams up with Cambrian Mountains Initiative
THE Vale of Rheidol Railway has signed up to support the work of the Cambrian Mountains Initiative.
Leading by example, the Vale of Rheidol Railway’s injection of funds has allowed the initiative to continue its promotional activities for the next 12 months.
The Cambrian Mountains Initiative has promoted the region extensively over the last five years, and according to steam railway operator, is vital for the success and prosperity of businesses in this region of Wales.
“We think the Cambrian Mountains Initiative has done a marvellous job of raising the profile and awareness of this unique part of Wales,” said Llyr ap Iolo, Director of The Vale of Rheidol Railway.
“The way they approach the promotion of the area has been both creative, engaging, and fresh and I’m sure that many businesses have benefitted from their work over the last few years. Their work needs to continue, to build awareness of a fantastic part of our country benefiting both our visitors and our communities equally”
The Cambrian Mountains Initiative, with its many partners and supporters, has been at the forefront of promoting the area including stories in newspapers and magazines as well the utilisation of various social media channels.
Its brand-new website highlights this Area of Astounding Natural Beauty and its continued relationships with travel writers and bloggers has also increased the mountain range’s profile.
Dafydd Wyn Morgan, Projects Manager at the Cambrian Mountains Initiative, said: “We’re so pleased that the Vale of Rheidol Railway values our work and have decided to support our marketing activities over the next twelve months.
“We look forward to working closely with them.”
