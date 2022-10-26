Steam railways project is chuffed with award
A joint project between steam railways across mid and north Wales has won at the Community Rail Awards in the tourism and leisure category.
Jools Townsend, chief executive of Community Rail Network, said: “The Community Rail Awards give deserved recognition to community rail partnerships, groups and volunteers across Britain.
“We were thrilled to welcome more than 430 guests to the awards ceremony, alongside ministers and rail industry leaders, emphasising the great value of community rail in helping to build stronger, fairer, greener communities, which are served, and connected by their railways and wider sustainable transport network.”
The project was designed to provide a resource for tourist travellers to explore Wales by public transport, offering a series of maps, itineraries, and information cards. Explaining the heritage and social and cultural landscape of Wales to enrich the visitor experience and encourage sustainable tourism.
Hugh J Evans, head of community rail at Transport for Wales, said: “This unique partnership which has seen the CRP’s working together with GLTW has been the key element to this expansive project. The vision and joint team activity has meant that this project leads the way to exploring Wales by public transport. Our expert tourist guides encourage behaviour change, for both locals and tourists, to discover Wales by using public transport.”
The Wales On Rails project hopes to inspire people to come to Wales and consider using public transport see all the sights, experience tourist attractions and narrow-gauge railways located in stunning scenery across Wales.
David Jones, general manager at Bala Lake Railway and chairman of Great Little Trains of Wales, said: “Wales has some of the best and most scenic rail routes in the world.
“Wales on Rails brings together the narrow-gauge steam railways of the GLTW and the scenic mainline routes, offering a sustainable and cost-effective means of accessing the best scenery and railway journeys that Wales has to offer.
“It’s fitting recognition that the GLTW and the Community Rail Partnerships in Wales have been received this award.”
Members of the Great Little Trains of Wales are Bala Lake Railway, Brecon Mountain Railway, Corris Railway, Fairbourne Railway, Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways, Llanberis Lake Railway, Snowdon Mountain Railway, Talyllyn Railway, Welshpool and Llanfair Railway, Vale of Rheidol Railway and Welsh Highland Heritage Railway.
