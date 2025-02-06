A mid Wales survey has shown lower parking charges help boost town centres.
Results from the survey on car parking charges in Powys County Council-run car parks, has highlighted strong public support for lower parking fees in order to boost local businesses and town centres.
Montgomeryshire MS Russell George conducted a survey last November and December, asking for views on the current car parking fees in Council run car parks.
The survey focused on key concerns including affordability, accessibility and the potential economic effects of car parking charges on local town centres.
One of the survey’s key findings was that over 90% of respondents believed that lowering car parking charges in Council-run car parks would encourage people to shop in town centres and support local businesses.
Only 2% of those who responded to the survey believed that lower charges would have little impact on trade. The results demonstrated a strong public desire to make parking more affordable and therefore support high street regeneration.
At present the minimum charge for parking in most Powys County Council-run car parks is £2.50 for up to two hour stays, with the one hour option being removed in 2023.
By comparison, Ceredigion is to bump its parking charges up to £4 for a two hour stay in coastal areas and £3 inland from April, with longer parking fees costing up to £7.
In Powys, Mr George noted that only 2% of respondents were satisfied with the current fee, while the overwhelming majority favoured either free parking for one hour or a reduced charge of £1 for the first hour. Many also suggested other alternatives, including a 30-minute parking option.
Another significant result was the response to free parking on Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas. An overwhelming 98% of respondents stated that they would be more likely to support local shops if this option was available.
Mr George welcomed news that the Council’s Cabinet Members agreed to reconsider the findings of a cross-party review group tasked with reviewing the county’s car parking arrangements. However, he urged the Council to act swiftly to support our High Street shops.
Commenting, Russell George MS said: “I want to see the council better support our town centres and local businesses. There are several reasons why town centre foot fall is declining, and car parking charges is just one of many factors.
‘’The results of my car parking charge survey were of little surprise to me. I conducted the online survey in order to provide a greater evidence base to demonstrate to the Council that they need to take urgent action.
‘’The survey results clearly show the desire for shorter stay options to be re-introduced, and for lower parking charges. The survey results also underline the benefits of seasonal parking incentives.
‘’I have passed views and the survey results onto the council.
‘’I do however welcome the news that Powys County Council have agreed to reconsider the findings of a cross-party review group tasked with investigating the county’s car parking arrangements.”