A man who swapped his office job for a career as a carpenter has won an award for promoting Welsh.
Geraint Edwards loved woodwork, helping his grandfather in his Dolgellau shed as a boy, but turned to academia, studying Welsh and Welsh Literature at Aberystwyth.
He worked for Literature Wales. The highlight of his year was the National Eisteddfod. He would load a van with carpentry tools, head for the Maes and put his employers’ stand together.
Tired of computer-based work, he became a self-employed cabinet maker and now his commitment to Welsh has earned him the Individual title at the Gwobrau Mwyaf Cymraeg y Byd (Most Welsh in the World Awards).
The ceremony at Tan y Graig, Aberystwyth was organised by Anglesey-based, Lafan, as part of the Bwrlwm ARFOR project to promote the economic benefit of Welsh in business.
Geraint said: “I think customers really appreciate and like to use Welsh, particularly those who are first language Welsh and can talk to me in the language they are most comfortable in.”
The Staff award went to Caffi Maes, Caernarfon, Space to Garth Newydd, Lampeter, Campaign, Ffion Wyn Evans, Blocs/Enfys, Caernarfon, Brand, Sglods, Llanon, Media, Pawen Lawen, Newborough, and Business, Caffi Maes, Caernarfon.