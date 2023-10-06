Seafood from Norway is the principal sponsor for the 2024 awards, with Victoria Braathen, UK Director of the Norwegian Seafood Council, praising the industry’s tenacity. “The UK’s love for fish and chips knows no bounds and the awards is the perfect occasion to celebrate the establishments that consistently deliver great fish and chips to diners across the country. It’s an honour for the Norwegian seafood industry to supply the UK with responsibly sourced cod and haddock and to see these delicious proteins celebrated in the nation’s favourite dish. We wish the finalists all the very best.”