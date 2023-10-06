MACHYNLLETH chippy Hennighan’s is in the running to be named the UK’s best Fish and Chip takeaway.
The Mach institution, which draws customers from across the region, has been named in the top 40 best fish and chip takeaways in the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024.
Hennighan’s decided to enter the competition after taking a break from entries over the last few years.
The top 40 spot is for Hennighan’s bottom shop, next to the White Horse Hotel, with the family-owned business having a second shop further up Heol Maengwyn.
Reacting to the news that they had made the top 40, Hennighan’s said: “Over the moon to announce that we are back in the National Fish & Chip Awards 2024 and reached top 40 in the UK, last 6 in Wales.”
Jemma Hennighan added: "It's fantastic to be named in the top 40. We face some stiff competition from the other Welsh entries."
This year’s nomination process saw fish and chip businesses from across the UK entering the awards, with the sole aim of scooping the coveted crown to be named Britain’s best. The judging panel – made up of the industry’s ‘a-fish-onados’ – put hopeful entrants through an extensive judging process, testing them against industry best practice on environmental issues, product knowledge and their responsibilities as an employer, and more.
Andrew Crook, President at the National Federation of Fish Friers, organiser of the awards, said: “The calibre of entries for the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 have been nothing short of fantastic and we are proud of all the eateries that clearly put in huge amounts of effort to be considered for the accolade.
“Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year is a notoriously difficult category to stand out in, but the panel of experts had many tough decisions to make. However, we’ve selected an exceptional shortlist that showcases the unwavering passion, dedication and excitement that the fish and chip industry brings to British culture.”
Best Fish and Chip Takeaways in Wales
The Welsh chippies that have made the top 40
Posh Fish and Chip Company – Cardiff
Fintans Fish & Chip Co – Cardiff
Hennighan’s Fish & Chip Shop – Machynlleth
Finneys Fish & Chips – Benllech
Ship Deck – Caerphilly
Zero Plus Fish & Chips – Cardiff
The National Fish and Chip Awards, now in its 36th year, acknowledges and champions businesses and individuals throughout the UK who make outstanding contributions to foodservice to ensure the nation enjoys its fish and chips, receives great customer service and professionals in the industry have access to opportunities to further their growth.
Seafood from Norway is the principal sponsor for the 2024 awards, with Victoria Braathen, UK Director of the Norwegian Seafood Council, praising the industry’s tenacity. “The UK’s love for fish and chips knows no bounds and the awards is the perfect occasion to celebrate the establishments that consistently deliver great fish and chips to diners across the country. It’s an honour for the Norwegian seafood industry to supply the UK with responsibly sourced cod and haddock and to see these delicious proteins celebrated in the nation’s favourite dish. We wish the finalists all the very best.”