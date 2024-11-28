The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has presented a special award to three local publicans who have chalked up 65 years between them of serving great beer.
John Gale, Chair of Bae Ceredigion CAMRA, presented the award to Jon Williams, landlord of the Three Horseshoe Inn in Llangeitho; Ian Blair, landlord of the Ship and Castle in Aberystwyth; and Martin Holland, landlord of the Cadwgan Inn in Aberaeron.
The Three Horseshoe Inn in the village of Llangeitho has been in the Williams family for 25 years.
Jon Williams has run the pub for many years, with the assistance of his wife Luned and family members who help out behind the bar and in the pub’s kitchen.
Ian Blair celebrated 20 years at the Ship and Castle in Aberystwyth town centre this summer.
The Ship and Castle has a long-standing reputation for its ever-changing choice of quality real ales from across the UK, many of which are not on offer in other local pubs.
There are normally five cask ales on offer, and the tasting platter of five one third pints is a great way to try the range.
Martin Holland has run the Cadwgan in Aberaeron for 20 years, together with his wife Jacqueline more recently.
Martin has been in the pub trade for nearly 40 years, and the Cadwgan is the ninth pub he has run.
The Cadwgan often offers beer from Welsh breweries as well as from breweries across the UK.
All three have been praised for their longevity.
Presenting the awards, John Gale, Chair of Bae Ceredigion CAMRA, said: “At a time when there is great uncertainty in the pub trade, with around 80 UK pubs closing each month, I am delighted to be able to recognise the longevity of three of Ceredigion’s stalwart publicans.
“These three pubs have been listed in CAMRA’s annual Good Beer Guide for many years and, as they are freehouses, they are able to offer a choice of real ale from different breweries.
“I would like to thank these landlords for serving excellent real ale for so many years to local drinkers and Ceredigion’s many visitors.”