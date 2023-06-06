New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Gwynedd’s businesses – and it’s good news for a dozen of them.
The Food Standards Agency’s website shows that five-out-of-five ratings have been handed to the following food establishments following inspection in recent weeks:
Westend Academy at Gweithdy Ffordd Farrar, Bangor; Burger King at Little Chef, Llandygai; Piggery Pottery/Barbara Winrow Ceramics at Dôl Helyg, Cwm y Glo; Tap And Spile, Bangor; The Crab & Lemon Restaurant/Bwyty Cranc a’r Lemon, Criccieth; Nomi, Pwllheli; Menter Fachwen at Caxton House, Llanberis; Rumdoodles at Dinorwig House, Llanberis; Y Garddfon, Y Felinheli; Patrick's Bar, Bangor; Pow Catering at the Prince of Wales Hotel, Criccieth; and Chans Takeaway, Y Felinheli.
Deli Thai at Canolfan Fenter Congl Meinciau, Botwnnog was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on 28 April, but the Belle Vue Cafe in Barmouth was given a score of one on the same day.