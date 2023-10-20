The following businesses were awarded the top five-out-of-five rating following assessment earlier this month: The Ez Bar, Bangor; Caffi Porthdinllaen, Morfa Nefyn; Mash & Barrell at Greenacres Caravan Park, Morfa Bychan; Hafod Eryri at Rheilffordd Yr Wyddfa, Llanberis; Station Buffet, Shop & Platform Grill at Rheilffordd Yr Wyddfa, Llanberis; Antelope Inn, Treborth; Nefyn Golf Club, Morfa Nefyn; Mountain Rangers Social Club, Rhosgadfan; and Cwt Nain, Edern.