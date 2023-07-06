New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine Gwynedd businesses – and it’s good news for them all.
The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following all received a five rating: Caffi Gerlan at Inigo Jones & Co Gwaith Llechi Tudor, Y Groeslon; Swn y Môr, Criccieth; The Jewel in the Crown at Crown Hotel, Pwllheli; Mile End Service Station, Dolgellau; Douglas Arms Hotel, Bethesda; Tafarn Pen y Bont, Sarn Mellteyrn; Hung Hsing, Bangor; Panadda Thai Takeaway, Penrhyndeudraeth; and Happy House Takeaway, Bangor.