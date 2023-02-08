Five-out-of-five food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine Ceredigion businesses by the Food Standards Agency.
The following food establishment received the top rating following inspection over the past few weeks.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens: Llond Plat, Aberaeron; Y Ffarmers, Llanfihangel-y-Creuddyn; Belotti's Delicatessen & Coffee House, Cardigan; Castle Green Restaurant, Lampeter; Sgubor Fach, Fferm Penglais, Aberystwyth; and The Food Hall at Penbryn Hall, Aberystwyth University.
Gilfach Inn at Mydroilyn was the only establishment under the pub, bar or nightclub grouping to be handed the top rating.
And two takeaways secured the five rating: Hai Yang , Penparcau and Spartacus II on Terrace Road, Aberystwyth.
Meanwhile, Fusion King in Aberystwyth was given a four rating following inspection on 21 November.