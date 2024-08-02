The chief executive of an independent organisation that represents 550 tourism and hospitality businesses across Mid Wales has spoken of her desire to work closely with newly elected MPs for the region to promote a thriving economy.
MWT Cymru covers Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Eryri.
New Labour MP for Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr is Steve Witherden, whilst new Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tae is David Chadwick.
Ben Lake, MP for Ceredigion and Liz Saville-Roberts, MP for Meirionnydd Nant Conwy, were both re-elected for Plaid Cymru.
Zoe Hawkins, from Machynlleth-based MWT Cymru, said: “Tourism in Mid Wales is more than just an industry; it’s a way of life that involves real people and real families who live, work and raise their families in our communities.
“The unique landscapes, rich culture and authenticity of Mid Wales are the cornerstones of our tourism sector. By working closely with our new and re-elected representatives, we aim to ensure that our tourism businesses, sector and communities not only survive but thrive.
“Tourism creates jobs and drives economic growth, making it a vital component of our local economies.
“We look forward to the positive impact of our collaborative efforts and the continued success of our tourism sector.”