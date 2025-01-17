A mid Wales tourism group has vowed to remain steadfast in its mission to represent the tourism industry, amplify its voice, and contribute to a thriving Mid Wales economy.
Mid Wales Tourism Cymru’s chief executive Zoe Hawkins, told the group’s AGM in Nanteos Mansion: “It’s vital that communities and decision-makers fully understand the value of tourism, not just for businesses but also for jobs, economic stability and the future of our towns and families.”
Machynlleth-based MWT Cymru is a not-for-profit company representing the best interests of around 600 tourism and hospitality member businesses across Powys, Ceredigion, and Southern Snowdonia.
She also highlighted MWT Cymru’s ongoing fight to ensure that three National Resources Wales visitor centres - Bwlch Nant yr Arian, Coed y Brenin and Ynys Las - which attract over 500,000, visitors remain open until replacement operators are found. The closures will be debated in the Senedd on Wednesday, January 22, thanks to Mabon ap Gwynfor, MS for Dwyfor Meirionnydd.
Urging Mid Wales tourism businesses to engage with politicians during Wales Tourism Week from May 12-16, Zoe said: “The relentless challenges faced by tourism businesses in recent years - from the Covid pandemic and the 182-day occupation rule for self-catering accommodation to the cost-of-living crisis and the debate around a controversial tourism tax - have tested us.
“However, they have also shown the resilience of Mid Wales businesses and the power of collaboration. We cannot face these challenges alone and MWT Cymru will continue to work with the sector, politicians, the wider industry and our communities to ensure that Mid Wales thrives.”
Reflecting on her tenure since taking over as chief executive in March last year, she paid tribute to her predecessor, Val Hawkins, MBE, for her outstanding contribution and dedication over 25 years and thanked her for all her support over the last nine months.
Zoe, who also runs a tourism self-catering business, said this dual perspective gives her first-hand insight into the daily challenges faced by members.
“The rurality of Mid Wales often means that what works in other areas of Wales isn’t always suitable here,” she explained. “This requires a tailored approach to tourism, a message I will continue to champion on behalf of our region and its businesses.
“Without Mid Wales Tourism, our region would lack unified representation, regional marketing, press and PR co-ordination and daily support for small businesses seeking guidance. The absence of these efforts would profoundly weaken our sector and the broader rural economy.
"As members, you act as our eyes and ears on the ground. With the collective power of more than 600 voices, we are stronger, more resilient and committed to building a thriving visitor economy which supports our community and creates a great place to visit, work and live.”
MWT will be hosting a webinar for businesses interested in learning more about its work and how they can get involved. The webinar will take place online on 21 January, from 10:30 am to 11am. Register at: www.mwtcymru.co.uk/webinar.”