Tourism stalwart Wynne steps down

THE long-standing member of a board set up to promote the Pumlumon is to step down from his role after 18 years.

Wynne Jones is leaving Pentir Pumlumon Tourism after 18 years as development officer with a special event being held on Thursday 19 May, 6-8pm, at Mynach Community Centre Devil’s Bridge, to celebrate his retirement.

Dave Newnham, chair of the group said: “Pentir Pumlumon stands proud as a not for profit development company that has survived these extraordinary times and supported the communities of this special part of the uplands for decades.

“This is testament to the hard work, determination and innovative thinking of staff like Wynne Jones who we are sad to see go. This hard work must be honoured going forward as we use this momentum to continue development and support for the uplands.”

Tanya Friswell added: “Wynne’s commitment to the organisation has been intrinsic to our longevity and success; he has diligently sourced vital funding that has enabled us to continue to support tourism businesses in the Ceredigion Uplands. We are sad to see him leave and will miss him dearly, but we wish him a long, happy and healthy retirement. We are glad that he will have more time to spend with his family and his cars!”

Many tourism groups have fallen by the wayside over the past few years, however, Pumlumon Tourism is bucking the trend and is going from strength to strength. The not-for-profit community organisation was formed over 20 years ago by a group of local entrepreneurs who wanted to work together for the benefit of our rural communities. They promote and encourage collaborative working, and have slowly but surely created a large and eclectic network of like-minded people.