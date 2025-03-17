Staff from a much-loved tea room forced to close earlier this month will take over the running of a pub.
The Two Hoots in Devils Bridge will take over Pisgah’s Halfway Inn.
On Facebook on Friday, Two Hoots said the last six months had “been a rollercoaster” but “we are pleased to announce that Beca and Mali have been offered the tenancy of the Halfway Inn”.
“The Halfway Inn is a thriving country pub, full of character, well established and very successful,” the post added.
“It has been brought back to life during the past seven years by Stuart and Ann Raeburn who have worked tirelessly making it what it is today.
“We cannot thank them enough for this exciting opportunity and we are really looking forward to this new chapter.
“We hope all our Two Hoots faithful customers will follow us on our new venture.”
The Halfway Inn’s similar announcement said: “Stuart and Ann have decided to step down from the day-to-day running of the pub and are pleased to announce Beca and Mali from the Two Hoots Café will be leasing the pub.
“As many of you know Two Hoots Café was a thriving business in Devils Bridge for many years and with the success of the Halfway Inn we are confident that the amalgamation of both businesses will make a fantastic partnership and will enable the business to grow further.”
Ann and Stuart will not step away immediately and with the current Halfway team will support Beca, Mali and their team with this new venture.
Vouchers will be honoured until the end of the year and all future bookings remain the same.
The operators of Two Hoots received a notice to close by the Vale of Rheidol Railway, which plans to redevelop the Devil's Bridge station.