A selection of Welsh food and drink companies are heading to New York to attend the Speciality Food Association’s 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show later this month.
Supported by the Welsh Government, representatives from the companies will be attending the largest speciality food trade event in America from the 25 to 27 June.
This is the second year running that the Welsh Government have taken a delegation to the event, which is one of the leading showcases of industry innovation, bringing speciality food’s top manufacturers, buyers and industry professionals together under one roof.
Flying the flag for Wales at this year’s event is The Billington Group, Tŷ Nant, Welsh Lady Preserves, Morning Foods and Hilltop Honey.
Lesley Griffiths, the Minister for Rural Affairs, said: “We all know the quality of Welsh food and drink is up there with the best in the world and we need to ensure it is rightly recognised.
“We are proud to support our food and drink producers at this important global event, reaffirming our commitment to raising our international profile and supporting our businesses.
“We see the United States as one of our key export markets and are working hard to raise the profile of our producers and grow the industry.”
Welsh Lady Preserves from Pwllheli is hoping to develop existing links with the US market and will be showcasing a new product line.
Commenting ahead of the visit, owner Carol Jones said: “I am looking forward to going to New York to showcase what we have to offer here at Welsh Lady. I have recently received several inquiries from the USA so this is a good opportunity to present our products, and to try to establish relationships with new customers, but mainly to make contact with a distributor.
“We will be showcasing our range of products in bottles - mainly the Red Sauce and Brown Sauce, our lemon curd of course, which is always popular, and also a new product which is our ‘Pumpkin Pie Curd’.
“Attending a show like this is challenging, with a lot of preparation. We are very lucky here in Wales to have the support of the Welsh Government, I am very grateful that is available.”