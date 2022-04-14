Wales awards hopes for four local businesses

FOUR local companies are in the running for this year’s FSB Wales awards.

Gwe Cambrian Web, which is based on Bridge Street in Aberystwyth has been shortlisted in the Digital/e-commerce Business category of the FSB Wales awards.

Woosnam & Davies News in Llanidloes has been nominated in the Community Award section.

Cardigan company Garthenor Organic Ltd is shortlisted in the Family Business of the Year award while JG HR Solutions Limited in Ceredigion has been shortlisted in the Self-employed / Sole Trader of the Year category.

Run by Kerry Ferguson and Emlyn Jones, Gwe Cambrian Web is a bilingual website design and digital marketing business based on the high street in Aberystwyth.

Speaking about being shortlisted, company director Kerry said: “What a shock! The emailed landed in our inbox on a Friday afternoon, and it was just a delight to be able to share the news with our team. Over the past 2 years or so, we’ve worked really hard on our business and expanded to include 3 new members of staff, so it’s really such an honour to be able to share this success with them.”

When Woosnam & Davies heard the news Trudy Davies (proprietor) said “It’s been a tough couple of years for all small businesses in Wales & from day one of the pandemic I think we can say we have done above & beyond for our Town & District. All us small Welsh family & independent businesses are the back bone of the economic retail sector in Wales, we have all done our share trying to keep our high streets vibrant & viable & supporting our communities.

The FSB Awards celebrate the achievements and contributions of small businesses and the self-employed across the UK.

With winners from each category securing a spot at the prestigious UK final and a chance to be crowned the UK Small Business of the Year, it’s an opportunity for widespread recognition. Entrants will be judged by a panel of leading business experts with a wealth of experience in their industry.