Known for their successful local establishments The Celtic and Y Seler, the Thomas family has announced they will reopen Tŷ Glyn next spring.
This historic venue, set against Ciliau Aeron’s rolling hills, is undergoing extensive renovation to transform it into a new destination for weddings, events, dining, and getaways.
The Thomas family has been a cornerstone of Aberaeron’s vibrant hospitality scene for decades. Now, they expand their legacy with Tŷ Glyn.
“Tŷ Glyn has been an integral part of our community’s history, and we are excited to reintroduce it as a centrepiece for future celebrations and gatherings,” the family said.
Tŷ Glyn’s renovations promise a stunning blend of elegance and contemporary design. Located in a secluded spot overlooking the Aeron Valley, it offers an exquisite setting for weddings.
The property - once owned by Geoffrey Faber of independent publishing house, Faber&Faber, and used as a retreat for poet T S Eliot - will feature a bridal suite, breathtaking bedrooms, fabulous ceremony room, grand hall, and beautifully landscaped gardens.
Retaining some of the building’s original charm and enhancing it with contemporary touches, the refurbishment will boast traditional stonework and entire walls of glass to flood the venue with natural light and unify its interior and surrounding landscape. A highlights will be a picturesque ceremony room with exposed wooden beams and draped greenery, the perfect space for couples to say ‘I do’. The spacious grand hall is also under development, to cater for both intimate and large weddings.
The high standards don’t stop with the interior. If you’ve ever visited Aberaeron’s Y Seler, you’ll already know the high quality to expect for Tŷ Glyn’s menu, crafted by their team of award-winning chefs.
Beyond weddings, Tŷ Glyn will be versatile, opening daily for guests to enjoy its charming hotel, indoor and outdoor restaurants, and welcoming bar.
The Thomas family added: “Our goal is to be a place for life’s special moments and everyday gatherings alike.
“Whether you’re celebrating a wedding or simply enjoying a meal or drink with friends, Tŷ Glyn aims to make every visit special.”
Tŷ Glyn is poised to become one of Wales’ most sought-after wedding venues. Wedding coordinator Georgina said: “Meeting recently engaged couples and seeing their excitement as we discuss their big day at Tŷ Glyn has been incredibly rewarding. We are thrilled to be taking bookings and helping couples bring their dream wedding to life.”
For more information, visit www.tyglyn.co.uk.