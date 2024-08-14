Retaining some of the building’s original charm and enhancing it with contemporary touches, the refurbishment will boast traditional stonework and entire walls of glass to flood the venue with natural light and unify its interior and surrounding landscape. A highlights will be a picturesque ceremony room with exposed wooden beams and draped greenery, the perfect space for couples to say ‘I do’. The spacious grand hall is also under development, to cater for both intimate and large weddings.