Wetherspoons staff delighted to scoop platinum loo award

By Cambrian News reporter  
Monday 21st November 2022 7:00 am
@CambrianNews
[email protected]
Share
Yr Hen Orsaf Wetherspoons Aberystwyth
The Wetherspoon pub in Aberystwyth has won acclaim for the standards of its toilets (Cambrian News )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

An Aberystwyth pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets – in the Loo of the Year Awards 2022.

Yr Hen Orsaf has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond, with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Yr Hen Orsaf, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Andrew Roberts, who said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The Loo of the Year Awards 2022’s managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at Yr Hen Orsaf have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pub deserves its platinum award.”

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Aberystwyth
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0