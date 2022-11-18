Wetherspoons staff delighted to scoop platinum loo award
Subscribe newsletter
An Aberystwyth pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets – in the Loo of the Year Awards 2022.
Yr Hen Orsaf has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.
The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.
Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.
All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond, with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.
The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.
Yr Hen Orsaf, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Andrew Roberts, who said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”
The Loo of the Year Awards 2022’s managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at Yr Hen Orsaf have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.
“The pub deserves its platinum award.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |