An Aberaeron restaurant is celebrating after being named the best in Wales.
The restaurant scooped the award at the Food Awards Wales held at the Coal Exchange Hotel in Cardiff on Monday, 9 September.
These awards looked to honour the top culinary destinations in Wales while recognising the hard work and efforts of those committed to always providing the country with the freshest products and unique delights.
Y Seler Restaurant in Aberaeron scooped the titles of Restaurant of the year Mid Wales and the highly coveted Overall Winner Restaurant of the year for Wales.
This remarkable achievement reflects both the dedication of the team and the overwhelming support from the public, as the awards were based on public votes.
Michelle Thomas expressed the team's pride and gratitude, saying: "These awards are incredibly special to us because they are driven by public votes.
“We're immensely proud of the hard work and passion our team brings every day, and we’re deeply thankful for the continued support of our local community.
"It’s also an honour to be among such talented individuals in the industry.”
Other local winners included Bargoed Farm, which was named Cafe/Bistro of the Year (Mid Wales).
Veganishmum Pop Up Restaurant from Llandysul scooped the Vegan Restaurant of the Year award, with Tafell a Tân in Cardigan being named best pizza establishment in Wales.
Manana in Pwllheli was named best Mexican restaurant, with The Pepper Pot Bar and Grill in New Quay being highly commended in the Outstanding Restaurant of the Year category.
Bwyty Maes Y Parc in Cardigan won the Cookery School of the Year award.
A spokesperson for the awards said: “It’s an honour for us to highlight the top food establishments and businesses that have stood out amongst the rest in the Welsh food industry”
In addition to these recent accolades, Y Seler is excited to announce further growth within its team. They are currently developing their latest venue, Ty Glyn, which is currently scheduled to open in Spring 2025 and they have announced that they are expanding their kitchen team, and the search is on for talented individuals who share a passion for exceptional food.
"If you're passionate about food and aspire to work with an award winning team, we invite you to apply for one of the various open roles within our kitchen team," added Llyr Thomas.