"Even if supply issues and cost pressures are the root of the issue for chefs, the resulting price hikes have happened so quickly that customers are clearly struggling to confront the new reality. "What is perceived as an enjoyable treat at £100 per head can soon leave a bad taste when the cost for a similar experience begins to mount over £200 per head. Chefs are faced with a real challenge of where to draw the line and strike that balance in order to fall on the right side of customer perception, especially as the cost of living crisis continues to bite."