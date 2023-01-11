YNYSHIR restaurant has been named Wales’ best in a newly released diner poll – however the guide says the restaurant is now the most expensive in the UK.
Harden’s Best UK Restaurants 2023 is released this week and includes a number of local eateries, with Ynyshir being the top restaurant in Wales and 37th in the UK.
Wales has three restaurants in this year's top 100 ‘elite’ ranking: SY23, Aberystwyth (54); The Whitebrook Restaurant with Rooms, Monmouthshire (78); and Ynyshir Restaurant and Rooms, Eglwys Fach (37) although, it states diners are reportedly beginning to voice concerns over rising prices at the Gareth Ward hotspot.
Gareth Ward's now world-famous restaurant, Ynyshir, retained a place in this year's top 100 but has slipped from number 7 to number 37 with concerns being voiced over rising prices.
It is now the most expensive restaurant in the UK with a formula price in the guide of £410 per person (once the cost of wine has been added to the £350 set menu). The next most expensive is Bray's Fat Duck at £353 per head.
Harden's 2023 Guide says: "There’s nowhere quite like it!'. A middle-of-nowhere mid-Wales location only adds to the mystique surrounding Gareth Ward’s renowned country house hotel, whose (as predicted in our last guide) promotion to two Michelin stars reflects its current position as a major ‘darling’ of the UK fooderati.
"It’s hard not to be impressed by such a rapid rise to fame while charging £350 per head in the heart of the distant countryside. ‘Ingredient-led, flavour-driven, fat-fuelled, meat-obsessed’ is its motto and many diners remain “absolutely blown away by a meal here” and the 20–30 courses of 'mind bending flavours' created by 'a fantastic team performance' that provides 'pure theatre'.
"Even fans, though, are starting to feel that 'success has slightly gone to their heads' and even many who feel the food is 'regally good' think it risks becoming 'ridiculously overpriced' (with almost 1 in 3 reporters now nominating the place as their most overpriced experience of the year)."
SY23, Aberystwyth (54) is new to the Harden's Top 100 from Ynyshir alumnus Nathan Davies. Harden's says: "With its 'chunky industrial decor and loud heavy metal, it has a totally different vibe' from typical rural restaurants.
“'The food is primarily cooked over coals' and its ten-course tasting menu delivers 'unusual flavours, beautifully presented' and realised 'to an exemplary standard'."
Peter Harden, co-founder of Harden’s, said: "It has been wonderful to see a new entry into the Harden's Top 100 UK Restaurants this year from yet another incredibly talented chef in the shape of Nathan Davies, along with the return of The Whitebrook and Ynyshir.
“It is, however, difficult to ignore the emphasis our polled diners have been putting on cost and value during this year's survey.
"Value is at the heart of the Harden's survey system, therefore any dip in perception of value-change in the restaurants visited by our diners results in them quickly slipping down the rankings.
"We're seeing some pricing push-back in the comments being submitted by those surveyed, with Ynyshir being one of the most commented on with almost 1 in 3 reporters now nominating the place as their most overpriced experience of the year.
"We all know that high quality food comes at a price and diners are accepting of that but, at the same time, we're witnessing some restaurants charging staggering amounts that would have been inconceivable in the UK only a couple of years ago.
"Even if supply issues and cost pressures are the root of the issue for chefs, the resulting price hikes have happened so quickly that customers are clearly struggling to confront the new reality. "What is perceived as an enjoyable treat at £100 per head can soon leave a bad taste when the cost for a similar experience begins to mount over £200 per head. Chefs are faced with a real challenge of where to draw the line and strike that balance in order to fall on the right side of customer perception, especially as the cost of living crisis continues to bite."
Others included in the guide are Harbourmaster in Aberaeron; Treehouse in Aberystwyth; Ultra Comida in Aberystwyth; Pale Hall in Bala and Portmeirion Hotel.