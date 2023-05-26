Aberystwyth Arts Centre has been chosen to work in partnership with the country's national museums to help deliver a programme to build a fairer, more equal and representative visual arts and heritage sector.
Perspective(s) is a new collaboration between the Arts Council of Wales and Museum Wales which seeks to bring about a change in how the visual arts and heritage sector reflects the cultural and ethnic diversity of our society.
The project is supported by the Welsh Government as part of a collective effort to meet the culture and heritage goals of the Anti-racist Wales Action Plan.
Seven visual arts organisations, including Aberystwyth Arts Centre, have been selected to work in partnership with the seven national museums to deliver a two-year programme of change that will build a visual arts and heritage sector that is fairer, more equal and representative.
The seven visual arts organisations are now looking to commission creative professionals from culturally and ethnically diverse backgrounds to work with them and their partner museums.
A call out for artists to work on 'Perspective(s): Bringing Our Stories Together. is being made. This role will involve artists working with one visual arts and museum partnership to question and challenge current ways of thinking within the organisations, engaging with communities to discover new perspectives and stories and to explore the visual arts and heritage sector through an anti-racist and decolonising lens.
With partnership and co-creation at its heart, there will be the opportunity to create new exhibitions, displays, and experiences that will stimulate and challenge the public.
Over the two-year period, seven creative professionals will work with the museums and visual arts organizations, to platform untold stories, create artistic responses and act as agents for change. Creative professionals might include artists, makers, curators, writers, or other practitioners working in the visual arts.
Museum Wales and the Arts Council of Wales recognise that the voices of culturally and ethnically diverse individuals and communities have been marginalised in galleries and national museums. We believe that culture in Wales should reflect the lives of all its citizens.
This initiative is part of a wider process of change, working in collaboration with communities, to build equity into what we do and how we work. If you are interested in being part of Perspective(s) as one a creative professional, you will need to apply directly to one of the individual arts organisations by clicking below. Applications will close on Sunday, 18 June.
Full guidelines on Perspective(s) are available at https://arts.wales/resources/perspectives-guidelines.
The seven organisations are:
Artes Mundi, Cardiff. Working with National Roman Legion Museum, Caerleon.
Chapter Arts Centre, Cardiff. Working with National Museum Cardiff.
Aberystwyth Arts Centre. Working with National Slate Museum, Llanberis.
Galerie Simpson, Swansea. Working with National Waterfront Museum, Swansea.
Llantarnam Grange Arts Centre, Cwmbran. Working with Big Pit National Coal Museum, Blaenafon.
Oriel Myrddin Gallery, Carmarthen. Working with National Wool Museum, Drefach Felindre.
Ways of Working, Swansea. Working with St Fagans National Museum of History, Cardiff.
Perspective(s) is funded by the Welsh Government to meet the cultural and heritage goals of the Anti-racist Wales Action Plan. It is also being supported through Arts Council of Wales Lottery funding and the Paul Hamlyn Foundation.