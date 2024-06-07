Buying medicines online is popular and convenient, but a new campaign to do so safely has been launched across North Wales.
Launching the campaign in collaboration with North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Andy Dunbobbin and North Wales Police’s Economic Crime Unit, Tony Neate, CEO at Get Safe Online warned: “Many websites selling such products are perfectly legitimate, but you should always be careful to make sure that this is the case for ones you’re using, and also that what you’re buying is not only suitable for your needs, but safe to use as well.”
Get Safe Online has been commissioned by the Office of the Police and the PCC to share helpful information and advice.
Mr Neate added: “If you don’t take these precautions, there are many potential risks – from using medicines that are incompatible with those you’re already taking, to fake products that have no active ingredients or, worse still, contain harmful ingredients that could lead to illness or even fatality.
“This is in addition to visiting websites that could clone your payment card, misuse your personal information or infect your device with malware.
“Our campaign seeks to provide advice on how to buy medicines safely online.”
DC Rachel Roberts, Financial Abuse Safeguarding Officer in North Wales Police’s Economic Crime Unit is urging people “to be cautious about using remedies and medications bought online”.
“Not only do these types of goods have no health benefits, they are also often made in unsanitary conditions and use ingredients that can be harmful to your health. “Additionally, we often find that once you have made a purchase from a disreputable company, your details will be added to various mailing lists offering all manner of fake health goods. In some cases, victims have also inadvertently signed up to a monthly subscription that is not made clear at the time of purchase.”
PCC Andy Dunbobbin said: “We all want to stay as healthy as possible and a way to do this is by ensuring that you only buy reputable remedies and goods over the internet. But also, don’t let concern for your health impact your wealth by falling prey to financial scams and economic fraud by unscrupulous criminals online.
“I’d advise everyone to read the tips on avoiding unsuitable items and that way we can try and stay healthy and wise to these scams.”
Read those tips at www.getsafeonline.org.