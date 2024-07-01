“However, it’s really important we teach them to go online safely. Our campaign focuses on key advice to help children use the online world in a respectful, safe and secure way.” Get Safe Online has been commissioned North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin and North Wales Police. Mr Dunbobbin said: “Over the summer holidays, parents and guardians can naturally be busy juggling a job, family and home, and we sometimes leave children to their own devices, on their own devices.