Sir Alan Bates, Noel Thomas and Manon Steffan Ros are amongst the individuals to be honoured by Bangor University next week.
Honorary degrees will go to 10 individuals from the worlds of public service, literature, music, science, and sport for their contribution to public life.
Graduations take place from 8-12 July.
Honorary Degrees will be awarded to former sub-postmasters Sir Alan Bates – who has campaigned for justice for sub-postmasters for two decades – and Noel Thomas, a former sub-postmaster from Anglesey wrongly convicted of false accounting after the Horizon computer system failed.
Other recipients include writer Welsh novelist Manon Steffan Ros for Contribution to Welsh Culture, Language, Music, and the Arts, musician and composer Linda Gittins MBE for her Contribution to Welsh Culture, Language, Music, and the Arts, Marine Biologist Joan Edwards OBE for Outstanding Scholarship and Innovation, former Paralympic Swimmer Mark Williams PLY for Business and Entrepreneurship, Dr Susan Chomba, Director, Vital Landscapes, Africa, for Public Service, Professor E Wynne Jones OBE, former Principal and Chief Executive of Harper Adams University College, for Services to Education, Professor John Phillip Sumpter OBE, Ecotoxicologist, Brunel University, for Services to Education, and Carl Foulkes QPM, former Chief Constable, North Wales Police, for Public Service