Other recipients include writer Welsh novelist Manon Steffan Ros for Contribution to Welsh Culture, Language, Music, and the Arts, musician and composer Linda Gittins MBE for her Contribution to Welsh Culture, Language, Music, and the Arts, Marine Biologist Joan Edwards OBE for Outstanding Scholarship and Innovation, former Paralympic Swimmer Mark Williams PLY for Business and Entrepreneurship, Dr Susan Chomba, Director, Vital Landscapes, Africa, for Public Service, Professor E Wynne Jones OBE, former Principal and Chief Executive of Harper Adams University College, for Services to Education, Professor John Phillip Sumpter OBE, Ecotoxicologist, Brunel University, for Services to Education, and Carl Foulkes QPM, former Chief Constable, North Wales Police, for Public Service