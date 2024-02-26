On Good Friday, 2016, Ned got in the car with his grandmother to go on an Easter Egg Hunt. Their car was involved in a head-on collision. Ned’s grandmother and two adults in the other car died on impact. Ned was taken out of the car and paramedics from the Wales Air Ambulance fought to save his life. Despite their efforts, Ned died at the scene 40 minutes later. He was 5 years old, Tomi was 8 and Cai was a year and a half. This March, Ned would have turned 13.