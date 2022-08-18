Carnival to return after two-year break
Subscribe newsletter
A POPULAR fixture of the summer season in Aberaeron will return this year after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Aberaeron Carnival will be celebrating its 50th year when it returns to the town this year on 29 August in the traditional Bank Holiday Monday slot.
The carnival, which attracts thousands of people from far and wide each year, is one of the oldest and most prestigious carnivals held in Wales.
During most of its long history, Aberaeron Carnival has been led by the fantasticAdamant Band.
Chris Strange, chairman of the Aberaeron Town Improvements Committee, which organises the carnival said: “We encourage everyone to support the event and as always, we welcome anyone wishing to enter a float or to dress up responsibly in fancy dress.
“For 2022, as an incentive to encourage groups to enter floats in the parade we have increased the prize money to, first, £500; second, £250; third, £150 and fourth, £25.”
Each year two distinctive colours are chosen as carnival colours, with this year’s colours chosen as purple and yellow.
Mr Strange added: “We hope that you can join us by supporting us on the day and help make the Aberaeron Carnival the fantastic occasion as it always is.”
The carnival parade will begin as usual from Quay Parade at 1.45pm.
This year, any surplus money raised from the event will be donated to the Hywel Dda Health Charities to help fund a new chemotherapy unit at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.
The carnival was hopeful of returning in 2021 after being forced to cancel in 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Last year’s event was cancelled, however, as the committee felt it would be too “difficult” to hold the event because of Covid restrictions still in place, but also with regard to “safe zone configurations” within the town.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |