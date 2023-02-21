The carol singing group Cantorion y Stryd, who sing on Great Darkgate Street in Aberystwyth every Christmas, raised £1,100 in total over the last festive period.
Four local charities have received an equal share of £800 of the funds: Blood Bikes Wales, Aberystwyth; Jubilee Storehouse food bank at St Anne’s Church, Penparcau; the Care Society, who provide shelter for the homeless in the area; and Home-Start Ceredigion.
The remaining £300 collected was donated to Ukraine Train in Penparcau to buy second-hand generators to take out to the Ukraine.
Members would like to thank all those who joined them to sing and who contributed so generously.
