The "Friends of Memorial Hall" was started 20 years ago by Mrs Dilys Lewis and Mrs Marian Jones (pictured centre).
Its aim was to raise funds for capital projects that the hall found difficult to fund.
That work has continued ever since and this year the current Chair of the Friends Dee Sawyer was pleased to present Robert Thomas, Chair of the Executive Committee, with a cheque for £11,000.
This money has helped to fund the newly refurbished stage dressing rooms and men’s cloakroom.
The friends said: "Aberaeron Memorial Hall is a big asset to it’s community and we strive to keep it that way."