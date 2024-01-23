Youngsters from Ceredigion and Gwynedd have been putting their football skills and tricks – or Tekkers – to the test in a new series on S4C’s Stwnsh.
Each week, two teams representing their primary schools will compete in games against the clock to try and win the Tekkers Trophy.
Presenters Heledd Anna, Lloyd Lewis and Huw Owen try their best to keep the teams and fans in check in the stadium.
Tekkers on S4C saw Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn from Y Bala compete last Friday, 19 January at 5.05pm against Ysgol Gymraeg Llantrisant, and Tregaron’s Ysgol Henry Richard will compete against Llanelli’s Ysgol Ffwrnes in the final programme of the series on S4C on Friday, 16 February, also at 5.05pm.
For those not wanting to wait to watch, a box set featuring all 12 episodes of the series is now available to watch on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.
The players are challenged in games that require good shooting and dribbling skills, as well as games for the goalkeepers.
Viewers will also see how knowledgeable the supporters are about football, before the teams face the Red Wall in the final round for one last chance at winning or losing points.
The pressure is also on Heledd, Lloyd and Huw as they are the team captains. With an ongoing competition between the three running hrough the series, which captain will be victorious after 12 episodes? One thing’s guaranteed, none of the three want to lose!
Lloyd said: “I model my footballing skills on the skills of the best player ever – Thierry Henry, so I’m confident that I will be the winner at the end of the series.
“I’ve always been competitive, and I know that Heledd and Huw are equally as competitive. I’m working on being a better loser, but I definitely won’t be experiencing losing on Tekkers.”
Watch the trailer for Tekkers in the video above.