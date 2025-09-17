Staff at a Ceredigion animal sanctuary have an ambition to become a sanctuary for adults and children with additional needs and disabilities too, but your help to do it.
When Storm Darragh hit mid Wales in December last year, it wreaked havoc across Second Chances Animal Sanctuary in Rhydlewis, destroying fencing, an outdoor shelter for rescue animals and an extension roof which houses foster dogs.
The Sanctuary is now back on its feet and has hosted a summer of vacations where families can spend time with rescue animals including Dennis the cow and Pedro and Pablo the pigs.
The sanctuary is also now offering work experience opportunities for adults, but with the cold weather drawing in, they are now in need of a replacement outdoor shelter.
Emma Simpson who runs the sanctuary is now calling for donations to help set up an outbuilding to create a sheltered space to be with the animals over the winter months.
She came up with the idea after her Airbnb static caravan became a popular destination for families with children with additional needs: “All summer we’ve had families coming to stay who couldn’t attend busy holiday parks or campsites because of their children's needs, and it’s just built and built over the years.
“They arrive upset, wired, in turmoil, and within 24 hours, the difference is immense; they can sleep through the night sometimes for the first time.
“I can’t believe the massive difference these animals make - the pigs Pablo and Pedro are incredible, spending hours on the fenceline with the children.
“I wanted to do more here for the people visiting.
“With the weather turning, I wanted somewhere spacious and dry to spend time with the animals.”
After a successful summer with young families, she has since signed up to the Ceredigion Work Support scheme, offering volunteering opportunities for adults with additional needs to build their CVs through working at the sanctuary.
Lauren was her first volunteer, with Ceredigion Work Support stating: “Lauren is able to work in a calm environment, around animals that she loves, and is able to thrive in this setting, where she is supported with flexibility, and openness to work at her own pace.
“With the demand for animal rescue steadily increasing, Emma is grateful for any support and a helping hand, and has a vision for the farm to become a place where neurodivergent people can come and be part of this wonderful animal rescue.”
Emma has obtained two portacabins for £1,000 to create the additional space needed for the visiting families and volunteers to spend quiet time with the animals, but needs donations to help pay for them and kit them out.
She has already received donations of blankets, quilts, food, bowls and towels, and Amazon wish list items.
To support Second Chances Animal Sanctuary's expansion, donate to their GoFundMe page here - https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-neurodivergent-children-and-adults-with-animals
