BEACHGOERS are being urged to stay safe along the Ceredigion coast this week as the mercury rises, but lifeguard cover ends.
With the school holidays over, seasonal lifeguard patrols on Borth, Clarach, Aberystwyth north and south, Llangrannog, New Quay Harbour, Tresaith and Aberporth, came to an end on Sunday, 3 September.
Chris Cousens, RNLI Regional Water Safety Lead, said: "With the warm weather forecast this week, we want to remind everyone to stay safe when visiting the coast.
"As the peak season finishes for RNLI lifeguards and with a reduction of lifeguarded beaches, we’re asking people to continue to take care and be aware of the dangers.
"If you are planning on swimming at a lifeguarded beach, we highly recommend you swim between the red and yellow flags as this is the safest area and is most closely monitored by lifeguards.
"If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live. Tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can.
"With warmer weather many may make the most of the evenings and in recent weeks there has been an increase in paddleboard rescues. When using paddleboards, please remember to avoid offshore winds, wear a buoyancy aid, carry a phone in a waterproof pouch and to wear an appropriate leash to reduce the chance of separation from your board."
Last week two people were rescued by New Quay RNLI after being blown offshore in strong winds on their paddleboards.
The alarm was raised by a member of public on the shore who heard them calling for help. They had been in the water for two hours but were wearing buoyancy aids.
Chris said: "If you find yourself in a rip current the RNLI advice is not to swim against it or you will get exhausted. If you can, stand up and wade, or swim parallel to the shore until you are free of the rip then head to shore. If you can, raise your hand and call for help – and remember, Float to Live if you can’t make it back or become too tired."